    190th Engineer Battalion Welcomes new commander [Image 7 of 11]

    190th Engineer Battalion Welcomes new commander

    GURABO, PUERTO RICO

    02.26.2023

    Photo by Spc. Hassani Ribera Soto 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Omayra Ramirez, outgoing commander of the 190th Engineer Battalion of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard, hands the battalion colors to U.S. Army Col. Juan Alvarez, commander of the 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, at a change of command ceremony at Gurabo, Puerto Rico, Feb. 26, 2023. Change of command ceremonies signify the transfer of authority and responsibilty of a unit to a new commander. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Hassani Ribera)

