190th Engineer Battalion welcomes new commander

U.S. Army Col. Juan Alvarez, commander of the 101st Troop Command of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard presents the Meritorious Service Medal to U.S. Army Lt. Col. Omayra Ramirez, outgoing commander of the 190th Engineer Battalion of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard at a change of command ceremony at Gurabo, Puerto Rico, Feb. 26, 2023. Change of command ceremonies signify the transfer of authority and responsibilty of a unit to a new commander. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Hassani Ribera)

