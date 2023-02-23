190th Engineer Battalion welcomes new commander

Photo By Spc. Hassani Ribera Soto | U.S. Army Col. Juan Alvarez, commander of the 101st Troop Command of the Puerto Rico...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Hassani Ribera Soto | U.S. Army Col. Juan Alvarez, commander of the 101st Troop Command of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard presents the Meritorious Service Medal to U.S. Army Lt. Col. Omayra Ramirez, outgoing commander of the 190th Engineer Battalion of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard at a change of command ceremony at Gurabo, Puerto Rico, Feb. 26, 2023. Change of command ceremonies signify the transfer of authority and responsibilty of a unit to a new commander. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Hassani Ribera) see less | View Image Page

GURABO, Puerto Rico – The 190th Engineer Battalion of the 101st Troop Command of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard held a change of command ceremony at Gurabo, Puerto Rico, Feb. 26, 2023.

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Josh G. Howell replaces U.S. Army Lt. Col. Omayra Ramirez Rosario as commander of the 190th.



“For me, this is a journey of 22 years,” said Howell. “From enlisting in December of 2000 to battalion command in January of 2023, the Army and the Guard have shown me a few things.”



Howell has a long and experienced military record, from deployments in Afghanistan, to commanding an engineer battalion.

Ramirez, outgoing commander, lead the 190th for 3 years and was also given command of Task Force East during Operation Strong Front.



“I cannot express how blessed I am with the Soldiers that we have here in the Puerto Rico Army National Guard, and in this command,” said Ramirez. “My success is because of them.”



She assumed command during a challenging time, including but not limited, to aiding in wildfires, earthquake, hurricane relief efforts, as well as with the COVID-19 pandemic response.



After the ceremony, Howell said his command philosophy is like a three-legged stool, balancing family, work and self.



“Take care of yourself physically and spiritually so that you can take care of your family, in turn they’ll take care of you so you can come to work, and work provides for your family,” said Howell. “If you balance this 3-legged stool, you’ll be successful.”



“It is my job to both guide and learn from the NCOs,” said Howell. “It is my job to watch over the new Soldiers, fresh from basic training and AIT. Lead to serve is my job!”