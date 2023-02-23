Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hellfighter Sustainer of The Week - SPC Ozlem Sayal

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    02.21.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn 

    369th Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Spc. Ozlem Sayal, a paralegal specialist with the 369th Sustainment Brigade of the New York Army National Guard, is recognized as the Hellfighter Sustainer of the Week during a ceremony conducted by Command Sgt. Maj Curtis Moss, senior enlisted advisor to the commander of the brigade at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Feb. 21, 2023. Spc. Sayal was chosen because she demonstrates confidence and competence far above her rank, having worked on numerous investigations and projects within the legal section. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn)

