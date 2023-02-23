U.S. Army Sgt. Joseph Billalba, a network communications systems specialist with the 187th Brigade Signal Company, 369th Sustainment Brigade of the New York Army National Guard, is recognized as the Hellfighter Sustainer of the Week during a ceremony conducted by Command Sgt. Maj Curtis Moss, senior enlisted advisor to the commander of the brigade at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Feb. 21, 2023. Sgt. Billalba was chosen for his outstanding work with a forward logistics site he was able to thrive with despite great adversity. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2023 Date Posted: 02.26.2023 11:48 Photo ID: 7651164 VIRIN: 230221-Z-RV314-1012 Resolution: 2851x1900 Size: 742.84 KB Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW Hometown: NEW YORK, NY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hellfighter Sustainer of The Week - SGT Joseph Billalba [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Sebastian Rothwyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.