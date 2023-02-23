Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hellfighter Sustainer of The Week - SGT Joseph Billalba [Image 2 of 3]

    Hellfighter Sustainer of The Week - SGT Joseph Billalba

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    02.21.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn 

    369th Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgt. Joseph Billalba, a network communications systems specialist with the 187th Brigade Signal Company, 369th Sustainment Brigade of the New York Army National Guard, is recognized as the Hellfighter Sustainer of the Week during a ceremony conducted by Command Sgt. Maj Curtis Moss, senior enlisted advisor to the commander of the brigade at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Feb. 21, 2023. Sgt. Billalba was chosen for his outstanding work with a forward logistics site he was able to thrive with despite great adversity. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2023
    Date Posted: 02.26.2023 11:48
    Photo ID: 7651164
    VIRIN: 230221-Z-RV314-1012
    Resolution: 2851x1900
    Size: 742.84 KB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Hometown: NEW YORK, NY, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Hellfighter Sustainer of The Week - SGT Joseph Billalba [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Sebastian Rothwyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    369th sustainment brigade
    Harlem Hellfighters
    NYNG
    strong sergeants
    369SB
    TF Hellfighter

