U.S. Army Spc. Ozlem Sayal, a paralegal specialist with the 369th Sustainment Brigade, and Sgt. Joseph Billalba, a network communications systems specialist with the 187th Brigade Signal Company, 369th SB of the New York Army National Guard are recognized as the Hellfighter Sustainers of the Week during a ceremony conducted by Command Sgt. Maj Curtis Moss, senior enlisted advisor to the commander of the brigade at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Feb. 21, 2023. Spc. Sayal was chosen because she demonstrates confidence and competence far above her rank, having worked on numerous investigations and projects within the legal section. Sgt. Billalba was chosen for his outstanding work with a forward logistics site he was able to thrive with despite great adversity. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2023 Date Posted: 02.26.2023 11:48 Photo ID: 7651165 VIRIN: 230221-Z-RV314-1006 Resolution: 2789x1859 Size: 774.71 KB Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW Hometown: NEW YORK, NY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hellfighter Sustainers of The Week - SPC Sayal and SGT Billalba [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Sebastian Rothwyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.