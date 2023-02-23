U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Kevin Larsgaard, aircrew flight equipment technician (AFE), 114th Fighter Wing, looks for defects on night vision goggles Feb. 25, 2023, Joe Foss Field, South Dakota. AFE is responsible for ensuring all pilot flight equipment is safe for flight. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan M. Hohenstein)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2023 Date Posted: 02.25.2023 16:08 Photo ID: 7650685 VIRIN: 230225-Z-FF222-1036 Resolution: 5038x3893 Size: 12.71 MB Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Night Vision Goggle Inspection [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Jordan Hohenstein, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.