    Night Vision Goggle Inspection [Image 2 of 4]

    Night Vision Goggle Inspection

    SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan Hohenstein 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Kevin Larsgaard, aircrew flight equipment technician (AFE), 114th Fighter Wing, inspects night vision goggles prior to use Feb. 25, 2023, Joe Foss Field, South Dakota. Night vision goggles undergo scheduled inspections every 180 days to ensure they are mission ready. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan M. Hohenstein)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2023
    Date Posted: 02.25.2023 16:08
    Photo ID: 7650684
    VIRIN: 230225-Z-FF222-1041
    Resolution: 5385x4161
    Size: 14.17 MB
    Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Night Vision Goggle Inspection [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Jordan Hohenstein, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Inspection
    Air Force
    Night Vision Goggles
    South Dakota Air National Guard
    SDANG
    114 Fighter Wing

