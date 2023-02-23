U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Kevin Larsgaard, aircrew flight equipment technician (AFE), 114th Fighter Wing, inspects night vision goggles prior to use Feb. 25, 2023, Joe Foss Field, South Dakota. Night vision goggles undergo scheduled inspections every 180 days to ensure they are mission ready. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan M. Hohenstein)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2023 16:08
|Photo ID:
|7650684
|VIRIN:
|230225-Z-FF222-1041
|Resolution:
|5385x4161
|Size:
|14.17 MB
|Location:
|SIOUX FALLS, SD, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Night Vision Goggle Inspection [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Jordan Hohenstein, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
