Night Vision Goggle Inspection

U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Kevin Larsgaard, aircrew flight equipment technician (AFE), 114th Fighter Wing, inspects night vision goggles prior to use Feb. 25, 2023, Joe Foss Field, South Dakota. AFE is responsible for ensuring all pilot flight equipment is safe for flight. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan M. Hohenstein)

