USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Participates in Multicarrier Operations

230224-N-XO220-1039 ADRIATIC SEA (Feb. 24, 2023) Croatian Navy Rear Adm. Milan Zunic, Assistant Chief of Staff, Allied Joint Force Command, Naples, arrives aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77), Feb. 24, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Brann)

