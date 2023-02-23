Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Participates in Multicarrier Operations [Image 23 of 24]

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Participates in Multicarrier Operations

    ADRIATIC SEA

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Brann 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    230224-N-XO220-1039 ADRIATIC SEA (Feb. 24, 2023) Croatian Navy Rear Adm. Milan Zunic, Assistant Chief of Staff, Allied Joint Force Command, Naples, arrives aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77), Feb. 24, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Brann)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2023
    Photo ID: 7650400
    VIRIN: 230224-N-XO220-1039
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
