230224-N-WD859-1118 ADRIATIC SEA (Feb. 24, 2023) Norwegian Navy Commodore Trond Grimmingsrud, commander, Norwegian Fleet, salutes rainbow sideboys as he arrives aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77), Feb. 24, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ryan Colosanti)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2023 Date Posted: 02.25.2023 04:06 Photo ID: 7650394 VIRIN: 230224-N-WD859-1118 Resolution: 3215x4501 Size: 810.86 KB Location: ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Participates in Multicarrier Operations [Image 24 of 24], by PO3 Ryan Colosanti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.