    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Participates in Multicarrier Operations [Image 19 of 24]

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Participates in Multicarrier Operations

    ADRIATIC SEA

    02.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Colosanti 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    230224-N-WD859-1176 ADRIATIC SEA (Feb. 24, 2023) Vice Adm. Thomas Ishee, commander, U.S. Sixth Fleet, center, Italian Navy Vice Adm. Aurelio De Carolis, commander in chief, Italian Fleet, center right, Croatian Navy Rear Adm. Milan Zunic, Assistant Chief of Staff, Allied Joint Force Command, Naples, center left, and key senior military leadership pose for a photo in the In-Port Cabin of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), Feb. 24, 2023. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ryan Colosanti)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.25.2023 04:06
    Photo ID: 7650396
    VIRIN: 230224-N-WD859-1176
    Resolution: 5785x4132
    Size: 768.77 KB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    This work, USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Participates in Multicarrier Operations [Image 24 of 24], by PO3 Ryan Colosanti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 77
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    GHWB

