USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Participates in Multicarrier Operations

230224-N-WD859-1176 ADRIATIC SEA (Feb. 24, 2023) Vice Adm. Thomas Ishee, commander, U.S. Sixth Fleet, center, Italian Navy Vice Adm. Aurelio De Carolis, commander in chief, Italian Fleet, center right, Croatian Navy Rear Adm. Milan Zunic, Assistant Chief of Staff, Allied Joint Force Command, Naples, center left, and key senior military leadership pose for a photo in the In-Port Cabin of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), Feb. 24, 2023. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ryan Colosanti)

