    U.S. CH-47F Chinook delivers humanitarian aid supplies to Define, Turkiye [Image 6 of 8]

    U.S. CH-47F Chinook delivers humanitarian aid supplies to Define, Turkiye

    TURKEY

    02.24.2023

    Photo by Capt. William Stroud 

    1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army CH-47F Chinook assigned to 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade (12th CAB), V Corps, continues to deliver relief supplies to Turkish authorities in Define, Türkiye, Feb. 24, 2023. The 12th CAB supports the dynamic lift capability of the 1AD CAB in direct support of USAID and Turkish relief efforts, to those affected by the earthquakes in Türkiye. 12th CAB is one of several U.S. military units supporting Task Force 61/2 (TF 61/2), operating under U.S. Sixth Fleet, U.S. Naval Forces Europe (NAVEUR), and U.S. European Command as part of the International Turkish disaster relief efforts. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. William Stroud)

