U.S. UH-60M Blackhawk delivers humanitarian aid supplies to Pazarcik, Turkiye

U.S. Army UH-60M Blackhawk assigned to the 1st Armored Division, Combat Aviation Brigade (1AD CAB), delivers relief supplies to Turkish authorities in Pazarcik, Türkiye, Feb. 24, 2023. The 1AD CAB provides dynamic lift capability in direct support of USAID and Turkish relief efforts, to those affected by the earthquakes in Türkiye. 1AD CAB is one of several U.S. military units supporting Task Force 61/2 (TF 61/2), operating under U.S. Sixth Fleet, U.S. Naval Forces Europe (NAVEUR), and U.S. European Command as part of the International Turkish disaster relief efforts. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. William Thompson)

