    Springfield Visits Busan, Republic of Korea [Image 4 of 4]

    Springfield Visits Busan, Republic of Korea

    BUSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    02.23.2023

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Robert Reinheimer 

    Commander, Submarine Group Seven

    BUSAN, Republic of Korea (Feb. 23, 2023) A Sailor assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN 761) throws a receiving line to the pier as Springfield pulls into port in Busan Feb. 23. Springfield is one of four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines forward deployed to the island of Guam and assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 15. CSS-15 is responsible for providing training, material and personnel readiness support to multiple Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines and is located at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adam Craft)

    This work, Springfield Visits Busan, Republic of Korea [Image 4 of 4], by LCDR Robert Reinheimer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

