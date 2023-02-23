BUSAN, Republic of Korea (Feb. 23, 2023) A U.S. Navy and ROK Navy Sailor watch as the United States and Republic of Korea national flags are hoisted on the sail of the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN 761) after it pulled into port in Busan, Feb. 23. Springfield is one of four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines forward deployed to the island of Guam and assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 15. CSS-15 is responsible for providing training, material and personnel readiness support to multiple Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines and is located at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adam Craft)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2023 Date Posted: 02.24.2023 23:19 Photo ID: 7650238 VIRIN: 230223-N-ZU848-0351 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 896.81 KB Location: BUSAN, KR Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Springfield Visits Busan, Republic of Korea [Image 4 of 4], by LCDR Robert Reinheimer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.