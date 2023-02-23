Springfield Visits Busan, Republic of Korea

BUSAN, Republic of Korea (Feb. 23, 2023) Tugboats assist the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN 761) as it pulls into port in Busan, Feb. 23. Springfield is one of four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines forward deployed to the island of Guam and assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 15. CSS-15 is responsible for providing training, material and personnel readiness support to multiple Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines and is located at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adam Craft)

