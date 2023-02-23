Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Boxer Celebrates Black History Month [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Boxer Celebrates Black History Month

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kelsey Hockenberger 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    SAN DIEGO (Feb. 23, 2023) USS Boxer (LHD 4) Commanding Officer Capt. Matthew Cieslukowski, a native of Norwich, Connecticut, and Navy Chaplain Cmdr. Ferguson Harris, a native of Inglewood, California, cut a cake during a Black History Month observance on the ship’s mess decks. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kelsey J. Hockenberger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 18:03
    Photo ID: 7649916
    VIRIN: 230223-N-VR594-1101
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Hometown: INGLEWOOD, CA, US
    Hometown: NORWICH, CT, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Boxer Celebrates Black History Month [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Kelsey Hockenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Boxer Celebrates Black History Month
    USS Boxer Celebrates Black History Month
    USS Boxer Celebrates Black History Month
    USS Boxer Celebrates Black History Month

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Boxer
    Black History Month
    Celebration
    BHM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT