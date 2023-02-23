USS Boxer Celebrates Black History Month

SAN DIEGO (Feb. 23, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) 1st Class Whitney Beals, a native of Chicago, speaks on diversity and inclusion within the military during a Black History Month observance on the ship’s mess decks. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kelsey J. Hockenberger)

