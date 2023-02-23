USS Boxer Celebrates Black History Month

SAN DIEGO (Feb. 23, 2023) USS Boxer (LHD 4) Commanding Officer Capt. Matthew Cieslukowski, a native of Norwich, Connecticut, speaks on diversity and inclusion in the military during a Black History Month observance on the ship’s mess decks. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kelsey J. Hockenberger)

