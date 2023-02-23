SAN DIEGO (Feb. 23, 2023) USS Boxer (LHD 4) Commanding Officer Capt. Matthew Cieslukowski, a native of Norwich, Connecticut, speaks on diversity and inclusion in the military during a Black History Month observance on the ship’s mess decks. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kelsey J. Hockenberger)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2023 18:03
|Photo ID:
|7649914
|VIRIN:
|230223-N-VR594-1078
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Hometown:
|NORWICH, CT, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Boxer Celebrates Black History Month [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Kelsey Hockenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT