Lt. Gen. Cavanaugh Visits USS Bataan

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Brian W. Cavanaugh, the commanding general of Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command, right, discusses amphibious readiness and capabilities with leadership of the USS Bataan (LHD 5) during a ship tour on Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, Feb. 24, 2023. Cavanaugh toured the ship to meet with leadership as well as Marines and Sailors stationed aboard. The Bataan, or "Big Five," is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship, which, along with the San Antonio class amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) and Harpers Ferry class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), forms the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Casey Price)

