Lt. Gen. Cavanaugh Visits USS Bataan

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Brian W. Cavanaugh, the commanding general of Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command, left, poses for a photo with U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Christopher Jones, a Sailor stationed aboard the USS Bataan (LHD-5), during a tour of the ship on Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, Feb. 24, 2023. Cavanaugh toured the ship to discuss readiness and capabilities with leadership as well as meet and converse with Marines and Sailors. The Bataan, or "Big Five," is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship, along with the San Antonio class amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD-19), and Harpers Ferry class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD-50), form the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Casey Price)

