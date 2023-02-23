Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Gen. Cavanaugh Visits USS Bataan [Image 2 of 5]

    Lt. Gen. Cavanaugh Visits USS Bataan

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2023

    Photo by Casey Price 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Brian W. Cavanaugh, the commanding general of Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command, left, poses for a photo with U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Christopher Jones, a Sailor stationed aboard the USS Bataan (LHD-5), during a tour of the ship on Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, Feb. 24, 2023. Cavanaugh toured the ship to discuss readiness and capabilities with leadership as well as meet and converse with Marines and Sailors. The Bataan, or "Big Five," is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship, along with the San Antonio class amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD-19), and Harpers Ferry class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD-50), form the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Casey Price)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 17:43
    Photo ID: 7649843
    VIRIN: 230224-M-TG874-3147
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 3.38 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Gen. Cavanaugh Visits USS Bataan [Image 5 of 5], by Casey Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Bataan
    LHD 5
    MARFORCOM
    FMFLANT
    MARFOR NORTHCOM
    Lt. Gen. Cavanaugh

