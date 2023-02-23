U.S. Air Force, Army engineers prioritize interoperability to set INDOPACOM theater

(From left to right) U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Mathew Kozlowski, 555th Engineer Brigade senior construction supervisor, U.S. Army Col. Jeffrey Hall, 555th Engineer Brigade commander, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Justin Delorit, 819th Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Nathan Laidlaw, 819th RHS senior enlisted leader, stand for a photo in front of the 819th RHS mascot during an immersion tour at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont., Feb. 2, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elora J. McCutcheon)

