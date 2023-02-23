U.S. Air Force, Army engineers prioritize interoperability to set INDOPACOM theater

U.S. Army Col. Jeffrey Hall, 555th Engineer Brigade commander, third from right, is briefed on airfields operations and equipment by 819th Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers airmen and senior leadership at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont., Feb. 2, 2023. The 819th RHS, a tenant unit at Malmstrom AFB, is the first "associate" RED HORSE squadron in the U.S. Air Force where approximately 75 percent is active duty and 25 percent is Air National Guard. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elora J. McCutcheon)

