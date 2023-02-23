Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Air Force, Army engineers prioritize interoperability to set INDOPACOM theater [Image 4 of 5]

    U.S. Air Force, Army engineers prioritize interoperability to set INDOPACOM theater

    MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elora McCutcheon 

    341st Missile Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Col. Jeffrey Hall, 555th Engineer Brigade commander, third from right, is briefed on airfields operations and equipment by 819th Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers airmen and senior leadership at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont., Feb. 2, 2023. The 819th RHS, a tenant unit at Malmstrom AFB, is the first "associate" RED HORSE squadron in the U.S. Air Force where approximately 75 percent is active duty and 25 percent is Air National Guard. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elora J. McCutcheon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 12:21
    Photo ID: 7648384
    VIRIN: 230202-F-DT423-0114
    Resolution: 4993x3322
    Size: 7.08 MB
    Location: MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force, Army engineers prioritize interoperability to set INDOPACOM theater [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Elora McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Air Force, Army engineers prioritize interoperability to set INDOPACOM theater
    U.S. Air Force, Army engineers prioritize interoperability to set INDOPACOM theater
    U.S. Air Force, Army engineers prioritize interoperability to set INDOPACOM theater
    U.S. Air Force, Army engineers prioritize interoperability to set INDOPACOM theater
    U.S. Air Force, Army engineers prioritize interoperability to set INDOPACOM theater

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Air Force, Army engineers prioritize interoperability to set INDOPACOM theater

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RED HORSE
    civil engineers
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT