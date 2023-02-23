Senior Airman Donnell Williams, an air transportation specialist assigned to the assigned to 305th Aerial Port Squadron, offloads field hospital tent supplies from a C-17 Globemaster III at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 22, 2023. The equipment will be used to support the Turkish government’s response to the Feb. 6, 2023, earthquakes. In the aftermath of the earthquakes, U.S. President Joseph R. Biden directed the heads of Federal agencies across the government to rapidly mobilize to assist the Government of Türkiye and humanitarian partners in Syria. The field hospital supplies are being sent across Türkiye to provide humanitarian support to the over 100,000 people that were injured during the earthquakes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman David D. McLoney)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2023 Date Posted: 02.24.2023 07:45 Photo ID: 7647729 VIRIN: 230222-F-GI539-1600 Resolution: 3000x2012 Size: 3.08 MB Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Field Hospital Supplies arrive at Incirlik AB [Image 7 of 7], by SrA David McLoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.