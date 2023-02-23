Senior Airman Nicholas Cipriano, a loadmaster assigned to the 728th Air Mobility Squadron, and other Airmen load field hospital tent supplies onto a Tunner 60k aircraft loader at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 22, 2023. The equipment will be used to support the Turkish government’s response to the Feb. 6, 2023, earthquakes. In the aftermath of the earthquakes, U.S. President Joseph R. Biden directed the heads of Federal agencies across the government to rapidly mobilize to assist the Government of Türkiye and humanitarian partners in Syria. The field hospital supplies are being sent across Türkiye to provide humanitarian support to the over 100,000 people that were injured during the earthquakes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman David D. McLoney)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2023 Date Posted: 02.24.2023 07:45 Photo ID: 7647727 VIRIN: 230222-F-GI539-1471 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 2.83 MB Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Field Hospital Supplies arrive at Incirlik AB [Image 7 of 7], by SrA David McLoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.