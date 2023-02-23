Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Field Hospital Supplies arrive at Incirlik AB [Image 5 of 7]

    Field Hospital Supplies arrive at Incirlik AB

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    02.22.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman David McLoney 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Nicholas Cipriano, a loadmaster assigned to the 728th Air Mobility Squadron, and other Airmen load field hospital tent supplies onto a Tunner 60k aircraft loader at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 22, 2023. The equipment will be used to support the Turkish government’s response to the Feb. 6, 2023, earthquakes. In the aftermath of the earthquakes, U.S. President Joseph R. Biden directed the heads of Federal agencies across the government to rapidly mobilize to assist the Government of Türkiye and humanitarian partners in Syria. The field hospital supplies are being sent across Türkiye to provide humanitarian support to the over 100,000 people that were injured during the earthquakes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman David D. McLoney)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 07:45
    Photo ID: 7647727
    VIRIN: 230222-F-GI539-1471
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 2.83 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Field Hospital Supplies arrive at Incirlik AB [Image 7 of 7], by SrA David McLoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Field Hospital Supplies arrive at Incirlik AB
    Field Hospital Supplies arrive at Incirlik AB
    Field Hospital Supplies arrive at Incirlik AB
    Field Hospital Supplies arrive at Incirlik AB
    Field Hospital Supplies arrive at Incirlik AB
    Field Hospital Supplies arrive at Incirlik AB
    Field Hospital Supplies arrive at Incirlik AB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Incirlik Air Base
    Earthquake
    Humanitarian Aid
    Türkiye
    TURKIYEHADR
    Field Hospital Supplies

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT