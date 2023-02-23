Naval Beach Unit 7 Change of Command

YOKOSE, Japan (Dec. 2, 2022) -- Cmdr. Jessica F. Betz is piped ashore as the commanding officer of Naval Beach Unit 7(NBU 7) after a change of command ceremony Dec. 2, 2022. NBU 7 provides forward-deployed beach party teams, LCAC, and LCU detachments that are fully trained, properly manned, interoperable, well-maintained, and combat-sustainable to conduct amphibious operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet littoral environments. NBU 7, part of ESG 7, is operating in the Indo-Pacific region to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chase Stephens/Released)
