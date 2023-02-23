Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Beach Unit 7 Change of Command [Image 3 of 5]

    Naval Beach Unit 7 Change of Command

    YOKOSE, JAPAN

    12.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Stephens 

    Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7     

    YOKOSE, Japan (Dec. 2, 2022) -- Cmdr. Wilbur R. Hines, the commanding officer of Naval Beach Unit 7 (NBU7), gives his farwell address to the crew of NBU7 and guests during a change of command ceremony Dec. 2, 2022. NBU7 provides forward deployed beach party teams, LCAC, and LCU detachments that are fully trained, properly manned, interoperable, well-maintained, and combat-sustainable to conduct amphibious operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet littoral environments. NBU7, part of ESG7, is operating in the Indo-Pacific region to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chase Stephens/Released)

    This work, Naval Beach Unit 7 Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 William Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

