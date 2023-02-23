YOKOSE, Japan (Dec. 2, 2022) -- Cmdr. Wilbur R. Hines, the commanding officer of Naval Beach Unit 7 (NBU7), gives his farwell address to the crew of NBU7 and guests during a change of command ceremony Dec. 2, 2022. NBU7 provides forward deployed beach party teams, LCAC, and LCU detachments that are fully trained, properly manned, interoperable, well-maintained, and combat-sustainable to conduct amphibious operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet littoral environments. NBU7, part of ESG7, is operating in the Indo-Pacific region to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chase Stephens/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.01.2022 Date Posted: 02.23.2023 20:00 Photo ID: 7647009 VIRIN: 221202-N-SS370-1081 Resolution: 2021x2829 Size: 0 B Location: YOKOSE, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Beach Unit 7 Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 William Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.