U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ryan Walburn wears winter protective gear as he watches an approaching Alaska National Guard UH-60L Black Hawk during a training exercise at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 10, 2023. (Photo by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Patrick Sullivan)
How to Exercise and Train During this Winter's Extremes
