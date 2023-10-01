A special tactics airman provides security while an Alaska Army National Guard Black Hawk helicopter lands behind him during an arctic training exercise at Camp Mad Bull, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 10, 2023, Appropriate cold weather gear, nutrition, and training are essential for safety in cold, windy and wet conditions.
How to Exercise and Train During this Winter's Extremes
