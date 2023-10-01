Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    How to Exercise and Train During this Winter's Extremes [Image 1 of 2]

    How to Exercise and Train During this Winter's Extremes

    UNITED STATES

    01.10.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Health Agency

    A special tactics airman provides security while an Alaska Army National Guard Black Hawk helicopter lands behind him during an arctic training exercise at Camp Mad Bull, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 10, 2023, Appropriate cold weather gear, nutrition, and training are essential for safety in cold, windy and wet conditions.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 02.23.2023 14:24
    Photo ID: 7646438
    VIRIN: 230110-O-D0509-0001
    Resolution: 725x410
    Size: 79.37 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, How to Exercise and Train During this Winter's Extremes [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    How to Exercise and Train During this Winter's Extremes
    How to Exercise and Train During this Winter's Extremes

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    How to Exercise and Train During this Winter's Extremes

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    food
    hydration
    clothing
    exercise
    winter safety
    hypothermia

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT