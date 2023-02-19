FARD and 23 AEW ensure safety with air show emergency response

U.S. Air Force first responders walk alongside a Fuerza Aérea de la República Dominicana member during an emergency response situation at San Isidro Air Base, Dominican Republic, Feb. 19, 2023. U.S. and Dominican Republic air force first responders had been working together to provide emergency response familiarity and training, then put that training into action when a real-world safety incident occurred, ensuring air show viewers were accounted for and received necessary medical attention. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Christian Little)

