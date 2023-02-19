Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FARD and 23 AEW ensure safety with air show emergency response [Image 4 of 5]

    FARD and 23 AEW ensure safety with air show emergency response

    SAN ISIDRO AIR BASE, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

    02.19.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Christian Little 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force first responders walk toward a Fuerza Aérea de la República Dominicana ambulance during an emergency response situation at San Isidro Air Base, Dominican Republic, Feb. 19, 2023. U.S. and Dominican Republic air force first responders had been working together to provide emergency response familiarity and training, then put that training into action when a real-world safety incident occurred, ensuring air show viewers were accounted for and received necessary medical attention. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Christian Little)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2023
    Location: SAN ISIDRO AIR BASE, DO
