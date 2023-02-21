A group of attendees with the Japan-American Air Force Goodwill Association (JAAGA) pose for a photo in front of a fighter jet engine at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 21, 2023. The JAAGA, a group comprised of Japanese civic business leaders, contributes to improving the friendship and bond between the U.S. Air Force and the Japan Air Self-Defense Force members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2023 Date Posted: 02.22.2023 18:37 Photo ID: 7645280 VIRIN: 230221-F-TE598-1276 Resolution: 8256x4640 Size: 4.75 MB Location: JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JAAGA Visits Misawa Air Base [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Kristen Heller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.