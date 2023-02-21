Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JAAGA Visits Misawa Air Base [Image 1 of 14]

    JAAGA Visits Misawa Air Base

    JAPAN

    02.21.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A group of attendees with the Japan-American Air Force Goodwill Association (JAAGA) are shown a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 21, 2023. The JAAGA, a group comprised of Japanese civic business leaders, contributes to improving the friendship and bond between the U.S. Air Force and the Japan Air Self-Defense Force members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 18:37
    Photo ID: 7645268
    VIRIN: 230221-F-TE598-1028
    Resolution: 7317x4112
    Size: 3.74 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JAAGA Visits Misawa Air Base [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Kristen Heller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JAAGA Visits Misawa Air Base
    JAAGA Visits Misawa Air Base
    JAAGA Visits Misawa Air Base
    JAAGA Visits Misawa Air Base
    JAAGA Visits Misawa Air Base
    JAAGA Visits Misawa Air Base
    JAAGA Visits Misawa Air Base
    JAAGA Visits Misawa Air Base
    JAAGA Visits Misawa Air Base
    JAAGA Visits Misawa Air Base
    JAAGA Visits Misawa Air Base
    JAAGA Visits Misawa Air Base
    JAAGA Visits Misawa Air Base
    JAAGA Visits Misawa Air Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    japan
    misawa
    alliance
    JAAGA
    teammisawa
    japan american goodwill association

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT