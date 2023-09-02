DESRON 9 Commodore visits Decatur

230209-N-SN516-2038 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 9, 2023) U.S. Navy Cmdr. Richard Jimenez, right, commanding officer, from El Paso, Texas, welcomes Capt. Ted Wiederholt, commodore, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 9, from Remsen, Iowa, aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)

