    Decatur RAS with Charles Drew [Image 6 of 8]

    Decatur RAS with Charles Drew

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    02.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Negron 

    USS DECATUR

    230209-N-SN516-1236 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 9, 2023) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Wyatt Thomas, from Wakima, Wash., signals to the fleet dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE 10) during a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 19:09
    Photo ID: 7645263
    VIRIN: 230209-N-SN516-1236
    Resolution: 6575x4383
    Size: 898.35 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    destroyer
    U.S. Navy
    Decatur
    CSG11

