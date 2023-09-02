230209-N-SN516-1236 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 9, 2023) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Wyatt Thomas, from Wakima, Wash., signals to the fleet dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE 10) during a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2023 Date Posted: 02.22.2023 19:09 Photo ID: 7645263 VIRIN: 230209-N-SN516-1236 Resolution: 6575x4383 Size: 898.35 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Decatur RAS with Charles Drew [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 David Negron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.