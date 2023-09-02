Decatur RAS with Charles Drew

230209-N-SN516-1194 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 9, 2023) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Wyatt Thomas, from Wakima, Wash., signals the transfer of food stores during a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) with the fleet dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE 10) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)

