    ERDC announces new partnerships with Vicksburg Catholic School and Porter’s Chapel Academy [Image 1 of 2]

    VICKSBURG, MS, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2023

    Photo by Jared Eastman 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development Center   

    Christopher Williams, principal of Porter’s Chapel Academy; Dr. David Pittman, director U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC); and Dr. Virgil “Buddy” Strickland, principal of Vicksburg Catholic School; sign educational partnership agreements on February 17, 2023. The agreements promote collaboration between ERDC and the schools.

    Date Taken: 02.17.2023
    Photo ID: 7645125
    VIRIN: 230217-A-HE363-1001
    Resolution: 3287x2191
    Size: 3.63 MB
    Location: VICKSBURG, MS, US 
    This work, ERDC announces new partnerships with Vicksburg Catholic School and Porter’s Chapel Academy [Image 2 of 2], by Jared Eastman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Partnerships
    STEM
    Education
    ERDC

