ERDC announces new partnerships with Vicksburg Catholic School and Porter’s Chapel Academy

Representatives from both Vicksburg Catholic School and Porter’s Chapel Academy witnessed the signing of an educational partnership agreement with the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center on February 17, 2023. The agreements promote collaboration between ERDC and the schools.

