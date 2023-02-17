Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ERDC announces new partnerships with Vicksburg Catholic School and Porter’s Chapel Academy [Image 2 of 2]

    ERDC announces new partnerships with Vicksburg Catholic School and Porter’s Chapel Academy

    VICKSBURG, MS, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2023

    Photo by Jared Eastman 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development Center   

    Representatives from both Vicksburg Catholic School and Porter’s Chapel Academy witnessed the signing of an educational partnership agreement with the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center on February 17, 2023. The agreements promote collaboration between ERDC and the schools.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 17:29
    Photo ID: 7645127
    VIRIN: 230217-A-HE363-1016
    Resolution: 3268x2179
    Size: 4.19 MB
    Location: VICKSBURG, MS, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ERDC announces new partnerships with Vicksburg Catholic School and Porter’s Chapel Academy [Image 2 of 2], by Jared Eastman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ERDC announces new partnerships with Vicksburg Catholic School and Porter’s Chapel Academy
    ERDC announces new partnerships with Vicksburg Catholic School and Porter’s Chapel Academy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    ERDC announces new partnerships with Vicksburg Catholic School and Porter&rsquo;s Chapel Academy

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    partnerships
    STEM
    education
    ERDC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT