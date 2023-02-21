6th MXG demonstrates their mechanical capability

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brandon Catbagan, 6th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance technician, aims a laser engraver at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 21, 2023. Aircraft structural maintenance Airmen are responsible for maintaining and repairing the structural integrity of their aircraft, ensuring the safety of the Airmen that fly them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

