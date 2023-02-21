U.S. Airmen assigned to the 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron adjust the wheel height on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 21, 2023. Crew chiefs ensure that the aircraft in their care are ready to fly at a moment’s notice so that pilots can safely and effectively complete their mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2023 12:50
|Photo ID:
|7644457
|VIRIN:
|230221-F-IA158-2094
|Resolution:
|7602x5068
|Size:
|22.91 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 6th MXG demonstrates their mechanical capability [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
