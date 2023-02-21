6th MXG demonstrates their mechanical capability

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Reggie Skillman, 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, inspect a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft tire at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 21, 2023. Crew chiefs ensure that the aircraft in their care are ready to fly at a moment’s notice so that pilots can safely and effectively complete their mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

