    6th MXG demonstrates their mechanical capability [Image 4 of 9]

    6th MXG demonstrates their mechanical capability

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Reggie Skillman, 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, inspect a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft tire at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 21, 2023. Crew chiefs ensure that the aircraft in their care are ready to fly at a moment’s notice so that pilots can safely and effectively complete their mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

    Stratotanker
    KC-135
    MXS
    AMXS
    MXG
    MXO

