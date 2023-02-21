Lt. Col. Canisha Martin, commander of Troop Command, passed the colors to Command Sgt. Maj. Joel Lara-Baeza to signify the transition of authority from the departing to the incoming command sergeant major on February 10, 2023, at the St. Martin's dining facility on the main hospital campus.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2023 Date Posted: 02.22.2023 11:05 Photo ID: 7644332 VIRIN: 230221-D-SG853-0002 Resolution: 1177x871 Size: 370.61 KB Location: EL PASO, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, WBAMC Troop Command Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.