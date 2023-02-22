WBAMC Troop Command Change of Responsibility Ceremony

Courtesy Photo | Lt. Col. Canisha Martin, commander of Troop Command, passed the colors to Command Sgt....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Lt. Col. Canisha Martin, commander of Troop Command, passed the colors to Command Sgt. Maj. Joel Lara-Baeza to signify the transition of authority from the departing to the incoming command sergeant major on February 10, 2023, at the St. Martin's dining facility on the main hospital campus. see less | View Image Page

The William Beaumont Army Medical Center's Troop Command hosted a change of responsibility ceremony on February 10, 2023, during which Command Sgt. Maj. Erin M. Rugenstein transferred authority to Command Sgt. Maj. Joel Lara-Baeza at the St. Martin's dining facility on the main hospital campus.



Lt. Col. Canisha Martin, commander of Troop Command, passed the colors to Command Sgt. Maj. Joel Lara-Baeza to signify the transition of authority from the departing to the incoming command sergeant major.

Martin highlighted Rugenstein's compassionate leadership style by relating anecdotes that exemplified Rugenstein's generous personality and approach.



“In addition to all the wonderful things you do as a mother, you have helped troop command to succeed through some challenging and unique times. From organizing and conducting an 11.6-mile foot march to the new hospital to planning and ensuring the health and safety of our Soldiers at the height of the COVID-19 outbreak, it has been our joy and honor to serve alongside you,” Martin said. “We have seen your compassion and leadership.”



Rugenstein a native of Rhinebeck NY, graduated high school in 2002, and joined the U.S. Army in 2001 as a nutrition care specialist.

After serving as Chief Clinical Sergeant Major and Brigade Clinical Operations Sergeant Major at Womack Army Medical Center and the 44th Medical Brigade, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Rugenstein joined WBAMC in the summer of 2020.



“I cannot imagine a higher opportunity and blessing than being tasked with managing the readiness, mission, and care of our troops, command, soldiers, and citizens,” said Rugenstein.



Martin said that throughout her tenure, Rugenstein had exhibited her leadership style by demonstrating compassion and upholding the standard.



Lara- Baeza's previous position was Chief Medical Noncommissioned Officer of the 1st Armored Division, Surgeon Section at Fort Bliss, Texas. Originally from Elk Grove, California, he joined the U.S. Army as a Licensed Practical Nurse in 2003.



“I plan on spending the next two years increasing our medical readiness and guaranteeing our Soldiers are trained and prepared to serve as combat multipliers when called upon,” said Lara-Baeza.



More than 1,500 Soldiers from WBAMC's three companies, one student detachment, and six external clinics throughout the El Paso Market report to Troop Command for administrative actions and training.