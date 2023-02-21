Command Sergeant Major Joel Lara-Baeza renders a salute to show that the transfer of command is completed at the change of responsibility ceremony on February 10, 2023, at the St. Martin's dining facility on the main hospital campus.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2023 Date Posted: 02.22.2023 11:05 Photo ID: 7644331 VIRIN: 230221-D-SG853-0001 Resolution: 2208x2072 Size: 873.27 KB Location: EL PASO, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, WBAMC Troop Command Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.