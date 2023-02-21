Command Sergeant Major Joel Lara-Baeza renders a salute to show that the transfer of command is completed at the change of responsibility ceremony on February 10, 2023, at the St. Martin's dining facility on the main hospital campus.
WBAMC Troop Command Change of Responsibility Ceremony
