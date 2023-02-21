Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WBAMC Troop Command Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 1 of 2]

    WBAMC Troop Command Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2023

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center

    Command Sergeant Major Joel Lara-Baeza renders a salute to show that the transfer of command is completed at the change of responsibility ceremony on February 10, 2023, at the St. Martin's dining facility on the main hospital campus.

