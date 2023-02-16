Naval Support Facility Indian Head conducts a drone surveillance/ counter-UAS exercise

INDIAN HEAD, Md (Feb 16, 2023) - Rear Adm. Nancy Lacore, commandant, Naval District Washington, attends the emergency operations center in Naval Support Facility Indian Head during a drone surveillance/ counter-UAS excercise. The exercise was conducted as part of Citadel Shield/Solid Curtain 2023, a yearly, two-part anti-terrorism and force protection exercise designed to test the effectiveness of the installations readiness and training programs. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Oliver Serna)

