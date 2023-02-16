Naval Support Facility Indian Head conducts a drone surveillance/ counter-UAS exercise

INDIAN HEAD, Md (Feb 16, 2023) - Rear Adm. Nancy Lacore, commandant, Naval District Washington, attends the emergency operations center in Naval Support Facility Indian Head during a drone surveillance/ counter-UAS excercise. The exercise was conducted as part of Citadel Shield/Solid Curtain 2023, a yearly, two-part anti-terrorism and force protection exercise designed to test the effectiveness of the installations readiness and training programs. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Oliver Serna)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2023 11:07
|Photo ID:
|7644315
|VIRIN:
|230216-N-DD308-1045
|Resolution:
|6048x3402
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
