Security forces and emergency personnel on board Naval Support Facility Indian Head respond to a simulated suspicious drone during an unmanned aircraft system drill on the installation. The drill was conducted as part of Citadel Shield/Solid Curtain 2023, a yearly, two-part anti-terrorism and force protection exercise designed to test the effectiveness of the installations readiness and training programs. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Griffin Kersting)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2023 11:07
|Photo ID:
|7644316
|VIRIN:
|230216-N-VP266-1021
|Resolution:
|3317x2369
|Size:
|2.75 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Support Facility Indian Head conducts a drone surveillance/ counter-UAS exercise [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Griffin Kersting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
