    Naval Support Facility Indian Head conducts a drone surveillance/ counter-UAS exercise [Image 4 of 6]

    Naval Support Facility Indian Head conducts a drone surveillance/ counter-UAS exercise

    UNITED STATES

    02.16.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Griffin Kersting 

    Naval District Washington

    Security forces and emergency personnel on board Naval Support Facility Indian Head respond to a simulated suspicious drone during an unmanned aircraft system drill on the installation. The drill was conducted as part of Citadel Shield/Solid Curtain 2023, a yearly, two-part anti-terrorism and force protection exercise designed to test the effectiveness of the installations readiness and training programs. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Griffin Kersting)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 11:07
    Location: US
    Drill
    UAS
    Indian Head
    Citadel Shield Solid Curtain

