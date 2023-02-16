Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Support Facility Indian Head conducts a drone surveillance/ counter-UAS exercise [Image 6 of 6]

    Naval Support Facility Indian Head conducts a drone surveillance/ counter-UAS exercise

    MD, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Griffin Kersting 

    Naval District Washington

    Security forces and emergency personnel on board Naval Support Facility Indian Head respond to a simulated suspicious drone during an unmanned aircraft system drill on the installation. The drill was conducted as part of Citadel Shield/Solid Curtain 2023, a yearly, two-part anti-terrorism and force protection exercise designed to test the effectiveness of the installations readiness and training programs. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Griffin Kersting)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 11:07
    Location: MD, US
    Drill
    UAS
    Indian Head
    Citadel Shield Solid Curtain

