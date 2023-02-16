Naval Support Facility Indian Head conducts a drone surveillance/ counter-UAS exercise

Security forces and emergency personnel on board Naval Support Facility Indian Head respond to a simulated suspicious drone during an unmanned aircraft system drill on the installation. The drill was conducted as part of Citadel Shield/Solid Curtain 2023, a yearly, two-part anti-terrorism and force protection exercise designed to test the effectiveness of the installations readiness and training programs. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Griffin Kersting)

Date Taken: 02.16.2023
Location: MD, US