Birds land near one of two artificial burrows installed to provide habitat for burrowing owls at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 10, 2023. 60th Civil Engineer Squadron teams from Natural Resources, Wildland Fire and the Vertical Shop constructed the artificial burrows in designated grazing areas to persuade burrowing owls to nest there instead of near the flightline. Burrowing owls are a California species of special conservation concern. (U.S. Air Force Photograph by Heide Couch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2023 Date Posted: 02.22.2023 09:55 Photo ID: 7644203 VIRIN: 230210-F-RU983-1005 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 22.9 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Travis AFB [Image 7 of 7], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.