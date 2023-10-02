Travis AFB

A U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy conducts touch and go training during a flight at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 10, 2023. Touch and goes involve landing on a runway and taking off again without coming to a full stop. This training maneuver is used to maximize pilot proficiency. (U.S. Air Force Photograph by Heide Couch)

Date Taken: 02.10.2023 Date Posted: 02.22.2023 Photo ID: 7644199 Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US by Heide Couch